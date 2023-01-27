8-member Punjab cabinet takes oath; no elections in sight

LAHORE: An eight (08) member caretaker cabinet of Punjab took oath here at the Governor House on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered oath to the caretaker cabinet. Chief Secretary Punjab, Chaudhry Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification regarding the appointment of interim cabinet.

The caretaker cabinet that took oath included SM Tanveer, Dr. Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Aamir Mir.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar among others are present in the solemn ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023