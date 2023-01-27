AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.49%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.27%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.85%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 63.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.58%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.6%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
UNITY 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,470 Decreased By -55 (-0.38%)
KSE100 40,721 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,183 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 09:06am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Accusing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the drastic decline of the rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-energy minister Hammad Azhar Thursday claimed that if the State Bank of Pakistan’s independence and market exchange regime rate had been maintained, the rupee would not have even crossed 200.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the humiliating record of the downward spiral of rupees vis-à-vis the US dollar is due to political economic destruction of the last nine months in the country.

“This is just the start as there will be a huge economic crisis due to currency depreciation which could become a worst-case scenario if not dealt with suitable economic policies and political stability,” he warned.

In the same breath, he claimed that Dar had also tried to “fix the exchange rate in the past, and used $32 billion of the country, which led to a sudden devaluation of rupee and when came out of that exchange rate regime, which caused a spike in inflation”.

Govt has no strategy to tackle economic crisis: ex-minister

He reiterated that if there had been no regime change in April 2022 and the autonomy of SBP had been maintained, the rupee would not have even crossed 200, adding from 1981 till date, the devaluation average per year is 6.1pc as the inflation rate in the country is higher than others.

“The dollar appreciated by 3.4 percent per month against the US dollar in the last nine months,” he lamented. While referring to a Financial Times report which says Pakistan is on the brink of economic collapse, he said that the incumbent government ruined the country’s economy which is evident from the decline of the rupee, skyrocketing inflation, and political instability. He said that there was a downward pressure when the market was closed at 255, which will further go down as no rate open is fixed yet, and this is happening when you have placed artificial restrictions and capital control on imports.

“It’s not the job of SBP to open every LCs [letters of credit] and due to flawed policies of Ishaq Dar, there is a shortage of basic things in the country. Supply chain of every industry has been disrupted right from edible items, raw material, medicine, and petroleum products, etc,” he added.

He warned that there could be hyperinflation in the country as Ishaq Dar and his predecessor Miftah Ismail have brought the country to the brink of complete economic collapse.

Responding to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, whose party was an ally of the PTI in Punjab, he said that at a time when there was no rule of law, and there is economic and political chaos everywhere in the country, the PTI could not have thought of enjoying provincial governments.

The worse is yet to come as the impact of the exchange rate in the next three months will be worse, he said, adding the imported regime will further increase the prices of electricity and gas rates, which will impact the common man.

He said that the way the incumbent regime targeted Fawad Chaudhry and the way he was presented in the court blindfolded, was enough to expose the “fascist regime” and its “handlers” as it was the worst form of political victimisation of opponents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation Hammad Azhar Fawad Chaudhry SBP Ishaq Dar PTI US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Rupee depreciation Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress Fawad Chaudhry arrest

Comments

1000 characters
SAMIR SARDANA Jan 27, 2023 07:05am
PAKISTAN BANKS HAD NO USD TO OPEN IMPORT LCs - SO TO THAT EXTENT IMPORTS WERE AT HUNDI USD ! SO TO THAT EXTENT, THE SBP DEVALUATION OF FREE FLOAT OF USD HAS NO IMPACT GAIN - IF USD LC IS OPENED,THERE WILL BE CUSTOMS DUTY & MONEY TRAIL - & THE GAP OF IBR & GREY MARKET WILL BE MARGINAL OIL,GAS & FOOD WAS BEING IMPORTED VIA USD LC-SO THAT WILL NOW BE AT 255 PKR TO USD. BUT GOP WILL EARN HIGHER IMPORT DUTIES & TAXES NOW THE QUESTION IS WHETHER TO HIKE DIESEL,PETROL,GAS RATES IN PAKISTAN, IS IT JUST, THAT A MAN WITH A MILLION USD CAR IS USING PETROL MADE FROM OIL IMPORTED ON A 225 PKR/USD LC - AT PAR WITH A MAN WHO HAS A 500 USD MOPED ? NEIN GOP CAN HIKE OIL & POWER .POWER RATES FOR HEAVY CONSUMER USAGE & HT TARRIFF & GAS FOR NON- EXPORTS & TAX EQUIPMENTS FOR OIL & POWER USAGE, SUCH AS CARS/ACs ETC.,TO OFFSET FOOD PRICE IMPACT, OF USD DEVALUATION. SAMIR SARDANA NO NEED 2 WORRY ! JUST CONTROL FOOD SUPPLY AND PRICES ! JIYE JIYE PAKISTAN !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

Read more stories