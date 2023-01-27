AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.49%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.27%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.85%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 63.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.58%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.6%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
UNITY 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,470 Decreased By -55 (-0.38%)
KSE100 40,721 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,183 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Zaheer Abbasi Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 09:06am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has revised conditions regarding mode of payment and time period for realisation of export proceeds of sugar and decided that cane commissioner Punjab would allocate quota of sugar to the exporters.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday allowed Provincial Cane Commissioners Punjab as in the case of Sindh to allocate quota within seven days after the issuance of notification and export of sugar within 45 days of allocation of the quota.

The ECC also decided that export proceeds would be received either in advance through banking channel, or within a period of 60 days of opening of Letter of Credit (LC) for export of sugar on a summary moved by the Ministry of Commerce.

Ministries, provinces: MoC conveys sugar export mechanism

The meeting was informed that the ECC has already allowed export of a total of 250,000 metric tonnes of sugar on January 3, 2023. However, certain queries have been raised by the stakeholders in the process of export of sugar.

The meeting was further informed that the SBP has highlighted that the ECC’s decision does not specify any timeline for shipment of the export consignment after approval of quota. It poses the risk that exporters may avail quota but not execute the transaction, or may stretch it beyond the timeframe of two months. The SBP has, therefore, recommended that shipment of consignment be ensured within 30 days of quota allocation. In addition, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association - Pujnab Zone (PSMA-PZ) has also requested that quota for export of sugar may be allocated through Cane Commissioner Punjab as done in the case of Sindh.

The ECC meeting after detailed discussion approved the revised conditions that (i) export proceeds shall be received either in advance through banking channel, or within a period of 60 days of opening of LC for export of sugar; (ii) the exporter shall ensure that the consignment is shipped within 30 days of quota allocation; (iii) quota for export of sugar may be allocated from already decided provincial quota, through Provincial Cane Commissioner, Punjab, as already approved by the ECC in case of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi former prime minister and member of National Assembly, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on government effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Governor SBP, federal secretaries, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC Sugar SBP exporters Exports sugar exports sugar cane Cane Commissioner Punjab LCs

Comments

1000 characters

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

Read more stories