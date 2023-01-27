NLC continues operations despite heavy snowfall on Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) is managing import and export consignments despite heavy snowfall on the Pak-Afghan border crossing point at Kharlachi.

A spokesperson of NLC said that located in District Kurram valley, Kharlachi Border Terminal is one of the busiest border crossing points for bilateral and transit trade with Pakistan’s neighbouring countries in the west. In winter, life comes to a standstill as the temperature falls to minus 10-12 owing to frequent snowfall/blizzards and cold breeze from mid-December to mid-February.

To ensure the availability of coal for power plants and industrial units, NLC undertakes non-stop trade operations at Kharlachi Border Terminal, braving multiple challenges in sub-zero temperature. Traffic management of heavy vehicles loaded with import/export consignments inside the terminal’s yards is a major challenge due to slippery road conditions.

The snow is removed from scanner ramps and weighbridges as scanning and weighment are important steps in Customs clearance.

