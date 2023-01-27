AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Motiwala calls for joint ventures between Turkey and Pakistan

Press Release Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:11am
KARACHI: The Chief Executive TDAP M Zubair Motiwala participated, as Guest of Honor’, in an event of B2B meetings between Turkish businessmen and their Pakistani counterparts, organised by the Consulate General of Turkey at Karachi. The Chief Guest of the event was Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Sindh. President KCCI.

During his speech, the Chief Executive TDAP put emphasis on joint ventures between the two countries for mutual benefit of either side and pressed for moving towards innovations and diversification in Pakistan’s exports. Besides, he personally visited stalls of different products being showcased by the Turkish companies and showed interest in various products.

