AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Minister vows to take up IT industry’s problems with PM soon

Tahir Amin Published 27 Jan, 2023 07:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has decided to raise the issues of the IT industry and departmental hurdles with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon, in order to find appropriate solutions.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) here on Thursday.

The minister vowed to resolve issues of the IT industry, saying that the IT industry has a vital role in the country’s economic growth.

The IT minister said that in light of the prime minister’s directives, both the Ministry of IT and [email protected] will have to effectively work for the promotion of Pakistan’s IT industry. The Ministry of IT will continue supporting the IT industry and [email protected], he added.

Haque said that the Ministry of IT was fully aware of the issues of the IT industry and departmental hurdles, and very soon the prime minister will be apprised in this regard.

Chairman [email protected] Zohaib Khan said that IT industry will not be able to achieve its targets, including of 15 billion dollar exports, sans cooperation from other relevant departments.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Joint Secretary Aftab Rashid and member of [email protected] Central Executive Committee Khurram Rahat

Zohaib Khan had expressed concerns that despite being fully backed by the prime minister, the IT export growth initiatives are not being supported by the State Bank and the FBR.

He added that the seriousness of the prime minister lies in the fact that he himself is heading the high-level committee on the country's digital economy and has made chairman [email protected] part of it.

Zohaib Khan stated that PM, on [email protected]’s request, had advised the SBP to ensure commercial banks allow 35 percent retention of foreign currency into special foreign currency accounts (FCYs). This facility was made mandatory for the banks to remove any discretion exercised by the banks; however, commercial banks have made the facility mandatory for the companies as well even if companies do not wish to retain forex.

This has created panic in the industry once again about the uncertainty of policy and its implementation. On top of that, the SBP has mentioned a timeline of the facility by March 31, 2023 – which is too short a time period for its implementation and adoption by the banks and exporters, let alone fair assessment and industry trust-building.

He further said that while the prime minister has given the commitment to ensure the implementation of corrective policy measures, there is hardly any compliance by the regulatory authorities. The FBR, for one, has started issuing notices to the IT companies on super tax that too on very short deadlines. The timeline mentioned on the notices are not as per the law and thus, have created uncertainty and anxiety in the tech ecosystem once again.

If the target given by the prime minister has to be achieved, the policy measures recommended by [email protected] and the IT industry must be implemented in true letter and spirit. To boost the exports of the IT and ITeS industry and Pakistan’s economic growth, policy implementation and continuity must be ensured, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

[email protected] IT industry Syed Aminul Haque PM Shehbaz Sharif Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication

Comments

1000 characters

Minister vows to take up IT industry’s problems with PM soon

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories