DP World remains committed to uplifting trade flows across the globe About DP World

TEXT: WE are the leading provider of world-wide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain — from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.

Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work. Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 97,657 from 158 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships — with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain — relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership. We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

We help trade flow across the globe

OUR global network spans 78 countries, including ten in Africa, made up of logistics terminals, marine services, ports and economic zones. We think ahead, anticipate change and create innovative trade solutions for a positive impact on society.

DP World in Pakistan

A versatile port solution bringing the world to

Pakistan Since commencement of operations in 1997, Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT) – the first of its kind in Pakistan – has opened a gateway for global trade in the region, advancing economic development and supporting sustainable growth opportunities for surrounding communities.

At DP World in Karachi, we are continually exploring innovative solutions and implementing best practice to maximize ease of business and further entrench ourselves as the premier trade enabler for Pakistan.

QICT highlights

• Pakistan’s very first dedicated international container terminal.

• Pakistan’s leading container terminal operator, handling 40 per cent of all import and export trade across four terminals.

• Ranked in the Top 100 best ports worldwide and 19th in the region, outperforming Cochin (India) Chittagonam (Bangladeh), and Sharjah (UAE) — according to the Port Performance Index of 2021.

• The concession was originally awarded to P&O Ports in 1995, but the company was bought out by DP World 11 years later through a 75pc shareholding with Dubai’s government.

Going beyond the gates

Amplifying efficiency and capitalising on our out-of-the-gate services to maximise value for customers.

We are the only terminal in Pakistan whose outreach have gone beyond the gates to afford our customers integrated value — added services in the form of the following:

Business resilience

While 2021 was a challenging year for businesses around the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DP World Karachi surpassed its annual budget volume, reaching 1,304,124 TEUs — the highest in its 24-year history.

Our aim is to keep pushing boundaries; provide top-class services to our customers; continue being a part of DP World’s growth story; and play a pivotal role in achieving our organization’s vision by enhancing our capabilities.

Giving back

As a purpose-driven business, we continually seek to improve local infrastructure, advance job creation, and make a positive difference to Pakistan’s overall sustainable development. Some of our community upliftment projects include:

• Maintenance of mangroves

• Blood donation campaigns

• Installing solar panels and computer labs at schools.

• Building schools where free education is provided.

• Environmental awareness campaigns.

Unique value-added services

We are a one-window service provider which leverages digital technologies and innovative solutions to provide a seamless, hassle-free customer experience.

• Port Management for berthing and sailing

• Self-service kiosks • In-facility customs clearance

• Mobile android applications

• Electronic delivery orders

• QICT-customer facilitation website

• Online payment solutions

• Online export gate process.

