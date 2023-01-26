AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Competitive offers buoy demand for Indian variety

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:06pm
Follow us

Prices of rice shipped from India held at their highest in nearly two years for a second straight week, helped by robust demand as local dealers continued to offer the staple at more competitive rates in comparison with other Asian hubs.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $387 to $395 per tonne this week, unchanged from last week.

“Buyers are finding Indian rice cheaper than other destinations despite the recent rise in prices,” said a Mumbai-based exporter.

Supplies in India are also tightening after New Delhi decided to end its COVID-era free food programme and replace it with a cheaper programme.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $500 per tonne, also similar to levels reached last week and a peak since March 2021.

Traders attributed the elevated price levels to the strong baht, which cuts margins for dealers for overseas sales and thereby prompts them to hike rates.

Asia rice: Indian rates hit near 2-year high on sturdy rupee, tight supplies

“New demand is limited because the price is higher than India rice. Supply is declining too because it was the last crop,” said a Bangkok-based trader.

“If the baht continues to appreciate, Thai rice exports can miss the target,” he said.

Last week, Thailand’s rice exporter association lowered its 2023 rice export target to 7.5 million tonnes from 8 million due to the strong baht.

Markets in Vietnam remained closed this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Last week, Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $445-$450 per tonne.

Rice export asia rice rice market rice price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: Competitive offers buoy demand for Indian variety

KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

China’s EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

US Treasury official meets Dar

Read more stories