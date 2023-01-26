AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
England’s Adil Rashid, Harry Brook to miss PSL-8

Muhammad Saleem Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: England leg-spinner Adil Rashid and power hitter batsman Harry Brook will not be a part of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Adil Rashid, who was roped in by Multan Sultans during the draft in December, will miss the tournament due to his engagements with the English team.

Since the spinner will miss the country’s biggest cricket festival, the 2021 champions will pick his replacement in the Replacement Draft.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Lahore Qalandars star batter Brook will also not be available for the team this year. The middle-order batter scored 264 runs for the champions of PSL 2022, including a century and some match-winning cameos for the Qalandars.

The HBL-PSL-8 will kick off on Feb 13 when defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on 2021 champions Multan Sultans in the opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

