AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks slip on earnings jitters

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

PARIS: European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from US software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell for a second day, closing down 0.3% but off a near two-week low hit earlier in the session.

Technology shares, which have rebounded this year after a rough 2022, fell 0.4% as Microsoft forecast current-quarter cloud business revenue below estimates.

“The weak outlook painted by Microsoft is weighing on the wider tech sector,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Energy and industrial firms were also big drags on the STOXX 600, falling 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Equities have rallied this year on hopes that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks were close to hitting the brakes on interest rate hikes as inflation eases.

However, such hopes have been doused in recent days by hawkish messages from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers as well as an improvement in euro zone economic activity that has spurred speculation that the central bank might have more room to raise rates.

European Central Bank policymakers Joachim Nagel and Gabriel Makhlouf on Wednesday said they wouldn’t be surprised if policymakers needed to keep increasing interest rates beyond March.

Economists at Deutsche Bank no longer expect a euro zone recession in 2023 and also lowered their inflation outlook, but don’t see the ECB taking their foot off the hawkish pedal just yet.

German business morale brightened in January as Europe’s largest economy started the new year with easing inflation and an improved outlook, the Ifo institute’s survey showed.

Europe’s earnings season kicks into gear next week. Earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to have increased 9.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, down from 10.7% a week ago, according to Refinitiv data.

Corporate results from some European companies such as semiconductor firm ASML Holding NV on Wednesday offered some reasons for optimism about the region’s corporate health.

European stocks ECB Microsoft technology shares

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks slip on earnings jitters

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories