AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh’s cold snap likely to persist until tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The prevailing cold wave in Sindh is likely to persist until Jan 27 with a minimum 2 Celsius temperature, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said that the cold wave spell may last until next Friday across the province with varying temperatures in different districts.

Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot Districts are expected to witness a minimum temperature between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius.

A drop in temperature between 3 Celsius and 5 Celsius may occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin Districts may see a fall in temperature between 6 Celsius and 8 Celsius over the period. “People are advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave,” the Met said.

Weather in Karachi is likely to remain cold and dry with strong intermittent winds as temperature may range between 6 Celsius and 8 Celsius on Thursday.

In the next 24 hours: cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy with chances of light rain and snowfall expected over the hills at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the past 24 hours: maximum rainfall was recorded in Dir 55 mm, Drosh 40 mm, Malam Jabba 36 mm, Mir Khani 25 mm, Saidu Sharif 24 mm, Kalam 22 mm, Chitral 21 mm, Murree 10 mm, Kotli 7 mm and Muzaffarabad Airport 6 mm. Drosh and Mir Khani recieved 19 inches of snow, each, Malam Jabba 18, Kalam 11, Chitral and Dir 9, each, Murree 3, Skardu 2 and Astor 1.

The day’s lowest temperatures were reported olin Leh -12 Celsius Kalat -11, Kalam -8, Parachinar and Quetta -7, each, Zhob and Gupis -6, each, Hunza, Skardu and Malam Jabba -5, each, Bagrote and Dalbandin -4, each, Murree, Panjgur and Astore -3, each.

“A westerly wave is still persisting and affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh weather Cold Weather Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh’s cold snap likely to persist until tomorrow

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories