Sindh’s cold snap likely to persist until tomorrow

KARACHI: The prevailing cold wave in Sindh is likely to persist until Jan 27 with a minimum 2 Celsius temperature, the Met Office said on Wednesday. It said that the cold wave spell may last until next Friday across the province with varying temperatures in different districts.

Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot Districts are expected to witness a minimum temperature between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius.

A drop in temperature between 3 Celsius and 5 Celsius may occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin Districts may see a fall in temperature between 6 Celsius and 8 Celsius over the period. “People are advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave,” the Met said.

Weather in Karachi is likely to remain cold and dry with strong intermittent winds as temperature may range between 6 Celsius and 8 Celsius on Thursday.

In the next 24 hours: cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy with chances of light rain and snowfall expected over the hills at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the past 24 hours: maximum rainfall was recorded in Dir 55 mm, Drosh 40 mm, Malam Jabba 36 mm, Mir Khani 25 mm, Saidu Sharif 24 mm, Kalam 22 mm, Chitral 21 mm, Murree 10 mm, Kotli 7 mm and Muzaffarabad Airport 6 mm. Drosh and Mir Khani recieved 19 inches of snow, each, Malam Jabba 18, Kalam 11, Chitral and Dir 9, each, Murree 3, Skardu 2 and Astor 1.

The day’s lowest temperatures were reported olin Leh -12 Celsius Kalat -11, Kalam -8, Parachinar and Quetta -7, each, Zhob and Gupis -6, each, Hunza, Skardu and Malam Jabba -5, each, Bagrote and Dalbandin -4, each, Murree, Panjgur and Astore -3, each.

“A westerly wave is still persisting and affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas,” the Met said.

