PSO says fuel being supplied across country smoothly

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:58am
KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has said there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. In a statement, PSO vehemently denied the rumours circulating in different parts of the country about lack of fuel supply by the company.

PSO has approximately 200,000MT of furnace oil in stock and is going to receive a total of nine LNG cargoes as per plan and on time this month. As many as six cargoes have already been received till January 23, 2023 and three cargoes are planned for the remainder of the month.

The company is ensuring a seamless supply of MoGas and HSD nationwide and has ample stocks available in line with the number of days for which coverage has been specified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. Letters of Credit have been established and two additional cargoes are being imported to meet the country’s fuel requirements.

“All our import cargoes are arriving smoothly as per plan, and despite the sudden pressure on PSO’s supply chain, our teams are working 24x7 to ensure we meet the nation’s fuel needs,” said the PSO management.

“As the national flag bearer, we remain fully committed to serving our nation as always,” the statement added.

