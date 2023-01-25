AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
Pakistan

NHA projects in Sindh: CM, federal minister agree to remove bottlenecks

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood, in their meeting at CM House on Tuesday, agreed to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the National Highway Authority (NHA) so that ongoing road sector schemes of NHA in the province could be completed well in time.

The meeting was attended by Minister Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro while from the federal government Secretary Communication Cap Muhammad Khurram (retd), Member Sindh NHA Munir Memon, Member Finance NHA Mohammad Tayab and others attended the meeting.

N-120: The CM said that N-120 Hyderabad-Khokhrapar Via Mirpurkhas Road was 220 km, of which 120 km section from Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar via Umerkot was under execution by NHA. Shah said there were another two sections of the road, including 80 km from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot and 40 km from Umerkot to Khokhrapar.

Out of the 80 km road from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot, 60 km has been widened/reconditioned, whereas the work on the remaining portion from Umerkot to Khokhrapar (Raja Rasti) of 20 km has not been started as yet.

The CM said the recent heavy rains had damaged the road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. At this, the federal minister assured the chief minister that the work would be accelerated and also directed NHA to repair the damaged portions.

Jamshoro-Sehwan Road: The chief minister taking up the under-construction Jamshoro–Sehwan Road issue said it has a length of 130 km being executed by NHA. He said the work was started in 2018-19.

Though it was an asset of NHA yet his government has also contributed Rs 700 million in rehabilitation. In the meeting, the issues raised by the CM said that work on the road from Khanote to Manjhand has not been started yet.

He pointed out that during rains 2022 the newly built track came under water near Laki Shah Saddar, which required to be considered for its re-design or necessary. Federal Minister Asad Mahmood said the work had been accelerated and there were some land acquisition issues that needed to be settled.

At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to settle the land issues to complete work.

Gharo-Keti Bunder Road: The Garo-Keti Bunder Road, 95 km, also came under discussion in the meeting. The CM disclosed that the NHA had started work on the road in 2006 and then abandoned it in 2008.

He added that out of 95 km, Triple Surface Treatment (TST) on 60 km has been made, whereas the remaining length of 35 km was abandoned. Federal Minister Asad Mahmood asked the chairman NHA to get a detailed report on the work done so far and the reasons for leaving it incomplete.

