AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tin on rebound as China scoops up surplus metal

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

LONDON: Tin’s rollercoaster ride spins into the New Year, promising more thrills and spills after a tumultuous performance in 2022.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin hit an all-time high of $51,000 per tonne in March before slumping to $17,350 in October, at which point it was below many operators’ production costs.

The price rebound has been equally ferocious, with tin currently trading just below the $30,000 level, up 17% on the start of the month, making it the strongest performer among the LME base metals.

The suspension of operations at Peruvian producer Minsur’s San Raphael mine due to social unrest has fanned the bull flames. However, arguably more significant to market dynamics has been the strength of China’s import appetite.

Last year’s price collapse reflected a robust post-COVID supply recovery coupled with a drop in solder demand from the electronics sector after the lockdown boom of 2020 and 2021. Chinese buyers have scooped up much of the resulting surplus metal, leaving the rest of the world more finely balanced than expected.

IMPORT BOOM

China imported 31,115 tonnes of refined tin last year, up from just 4,900 tonnes in 2021 and the highest volume since 2012. The flow of unwrought metal was two-way. China also exported 10,733 tonnes of tin, mostly to Asian neighbours. But 2,025 tonnes were also dispatched to the Netherlands, attesting to the lingering tightness in parts of the physical supply chain outside of China.

However, the heavy volumes of inbound shipments meant that net imports of 20,380 tonnes were also the highest in a decade.

The largest supplier last year was Indonesia, imports jumping to 24,800 tonnes from 3,500 in 2021. Indonesia lifted its total tin exports by 14% in 2021 and by another 5% in 2022. At 78,117 tonnes, last year’s tally was the highest since 2017, but the market impact has been much diminished by China’s buying spree.

China’s own production of refined tin was flat year-on-year at 165,900 tonnes in 2022, according to Shanghai Metal Market. Any domestic raw materials tightness should have been alleviated by a 32% rise in tin concentrate imports, including a 27% increase from top supplier Myanmar. With Chinese tin demand also taking a lockdown hit last year, the strength of imports suggests a major restocking exercise into a falling price environment

Tin’s subsequent sharp price recovery will be a test of China’s continued hunger for imported units.

SHIFTING SURPLUS

However, China’s imports have already changed tin’s supply-demand landscape. At least part of last year’s surplus is now sitting in China. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) tin stocks have rebuilt from under 2,000 tonnes as recently as September to a current 6,843 tonnes, the highest since May 2021. Stocks registered with the LME, by contrast, have fallen from over 5,000 tonnes to 2,945 tonnes over the same timeframe.

LME time-spreads have slipped into contango this month, suggesting the availability of more metal in the non-exchange shadows. Physical premiums have also been easing, Fastmarkets assessing metal in Rotterdam at a mid-point of $1,000 per tonne over LME cash, compared with a 2021 peak of $1,750.

TIN LME metal Chinese tin

Comments

1000 characters

Tin on rebound as China scoops up surplus metal

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories