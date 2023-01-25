AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
FTSE 100 dips on recession fears

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LONDON: UK’s blue-chip index closed in the red on Tuesday, with healthcare and commodity stocks leading losses after data showed British private-sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years in January.

The FTSE 100 closed the session 0.4% lower, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miner Glencore being the top drags.

The S&P Global/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December, at the bottom end of economist forecasts, as businesses blamed higher Bank of England interest rates, strikes and weak consumer demand for the slowdown.

“The PMI wasn’t particularly robust. It is a reminder that 2023, from a macroeconomic perspective, is likely to be a challenging year,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

The healthcare and mining sectors fell 2.4% and 0.7% respectively.

Separately, data showed Britain’s government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.

“A difficult morning for the UK data-wise, as the higher-than-expected borrowing figures highlight the tight fiscal constraints the government is working under,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

