AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues final results of Karachi LG polls

  • Results of six union councils withheld due to complaints and recounting requests
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 11:00pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the final results of 229 out of 235 union committees (UCs) in Karachi where local body elections were held on January 15, Aaj News reported.

The results of six union councils have been withheld due to complaints and recounting requests.

As per the final results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 91 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) 85, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 42.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) swept district East with 19 seats, followed by PPP with 14 and PTI with nine seats. The result of one UC is on hold.

In district West, PTI and PPP clinched nine seats each while JI and JUI won five and two seats, respectively.

The results of five union councils in the district are pending, while polling was not held in three UCs due to the death of candidates.

According to the results in District Central, JI came in first with 37 seats, PPP second with four and PTI third with one seat while polling was not held on three UCs.

There are 246 UCs in Karachi, however, the election was held in 235 UCs due to the death of 11 candidates. The election of the mayor requires 124 votes.

Initial results issued by the ECP on January 16 showed the PPP won 93 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami bagged 86 UCs, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched 40.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won in 7, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in 3, Independents in 3, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in 2 and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM) in one.

The results came more than 36 hours after the Jan 15 voting, drawing allegations of rigging from various parties.

However, as per the final results, the seats of PTI and PPP have increased following the recounting of votes in several UCs at the request of the candidates while the JI seats reduced by one.

The notification of the successful candidates is likely to be issued in a day or two after which the candidates will also be sworn in.

After the issuance of the notification, the reserved seats for women will be allotted and the date of the election on the remaining 10 UCs will be finalised.

PPP ECP JI Karachi LG polls

Comments

1000 characters

ECP issues final results of Karachi LG polls

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories