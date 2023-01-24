Pakistan's 'Joyland' misses the cut as Oscar nominee

Saim Sadiq-directed 'Joyland' did not make the cut in the 'Best International Feature Film' category for the 95th Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

Oscar winning actor, and also a executive producer on 'Joyland', Riz Ahmed along with Allison Williams announced the nominations during a live broadcast. The film lost out to films from Germany, Poland, Ireland, Belgium and Argentina.

Photo: ABC News

Earlier this month, the film had been shortlisted by the Academy in the Best International Feature Film category.

The Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 12 and will be hosted by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

'Joyland' is also set to release in theatres across India beginning March 10. It will become the first Pakistani film to be released in India in a decade.

Earlier this month, the film picked up the Acting Prize at the Palm Springs Film Festival, and added to its roster of elite executive producers with the inclusion of Riz Ahmed who joined activist and producer Malala Yousafzai and filmmaker Jemima Khan.

'Joyland' tells the story of a patriarchal family system yearning for a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.

It has been picking up awards on the festival circuit the past year after debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, and won the Queer Palm and the Jury Prize.

