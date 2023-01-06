'Joyland' actor Sarwat Gilani speaks on Pakistan-India relations, cross-border cultural exchange

Pakistan actor Sarwat Gilani opened up to Indian Express on Friday about relations between the two countries, a possible collaboration and her recent roles, including the one in 'Joyland'.

Her most recent work was in critically acclaimed Pakistani movie 'Joyland', the first Pakistan film screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, winning both the Jury Prize and the Queer Palm.

In 2021's 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam', Gilani is part of an ensemble cast of seven women that tells the story of ordinary women who find extraordinary ways to overcome their problems. The show was created by critically acclaimed British-Indian director Meenu Gaur and written by both her and Farjad Nabi.

The female-centric production, an Indian series consisting of a Pakistani cast comprising Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Meher Bano, Faiza Gillani, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Beo Raana Zafar won the ‘Best Single Anthology’ award at the Annual Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA). Gilani shared the honour with fellow Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed, Indian producer Shailja Kejriwal and director Gaur.

Speaking to the Indian Express about her role in 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam', Gilani said her "character, Mehek, is one of the most beautiful characters I have done".

"The show was extremely special, and then to work with our Indian friends and team, they are remarkable," Gilani was quoted as saying. "Our processes are done amazingly, they make you feel like a certain somebody, they are so forthcoming with their love, appreciation and help … then to share the names of these two countries together, that is beautiful."

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' also won ‘Best Programme Title Sequence’ at the Promax India Awards 2022. Along with the acclaimed 'Churails', both shows are available to stream on ZEE5, an Indian broadcast platform.

She further shared that if she ever had apprehensions to star in an India-Pakistan collaboration, the awards helped send a message of unity in the current climate and shed light on the responsibility of artists in both countries.

"It puts that message across that art together with anyone and everyone is going to be beautiful, it is going to win, it has no boundaries, life has paved a path to bring talents together from across the border..." she said.

"That’s the only way forward, you cannot live in your small bubble and say, ‘we are creative.’ You have to expand, have to expose yourself to art, which, just like love, is universal."

Addressing concerns on whether she was apprehensive about collaborating on an Indian project, she responded "Never. Half of my family is from India. I grew up with a lot of Indian culture."

She said that it is in fact healthy to expand as an artist and practise one's craft. "You are only spreading inclusion, love, narratives and stories that need to be told across the borders," she said.

"I am also an activist. A little bit of that also comes from the fact that, ‘Hey I am a woman, I have a mind, a mouth, so let’s talk.’

"It is important for us to not confine art in these small boxes, because that’s not where it belongs. It belongs in the thousands of houses that people want to see some glimpses of what life could possibly be."

Commenting on the tension between the two countries at the moment and the responsibility of artists in both countries today, she remarked, "Never give up on hope, and always hope that we will penetrate through this hate that has been done for a very selfish reason at some point. And it will penetrate because you can’t stop heartbeats, you can’t stop people from living."

