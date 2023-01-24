AVN 64.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.42%)
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' set to release in India

  • Will become second Pakistani film to be released in India in over a decade
BR Life & Style Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 03:58pm
Photo: 'Joyland'
Director Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’, Pakistan’s official entry for the Oscars this year, is all set for a theatrical release in India, according to an upcoming release schedule posted by PVR Pictures, the film production and distribution arm of PVR Group, an Indian multiplex chain based in Gurgaon.

The release will mark the first Pakistani film that would screen in India in over a decade after Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Bol.’

PVR Pictures has bought distribution rights to the movie, according to reports, and the film is set to release across cinemas starting March 10 — a mere two days before the 95th Academy Award ceremony is to take place.

‘A must watch’: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Oscar contender ‘Joyland’

Variety had initially reported about the film’s eventual release worldwide, including India.

‘Joyland’ was announced as Pakistan’s official entry for the Oscar’s in September last year. Earlier this month, the film was shortlisted by the Academy in the Best International Feature Film category. The nominations will be announced on Tuesday, with the ceremony set to take place on March 12.

Earlier this month, ‘Joyland’ clinched the Best Acting prize at the Palm Spring Film Festival.

‘Joyland’ actor Sarwat Gilani speaks on Pakistan-India relations, cross-border cultural exchange

The film has been picking up accolades on the festival circuit including the Queer Palm and Jury prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The film also boasts an elite selection of executive producers including Oscar winning actor and producer Riz Ahmed, activist and producer, Malala Yousafzai and filmmaker Jemima Khan.

Joyland’s storyline explores a patriarchal family system, yearning for a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.

Following controversy in Pakistan regarding “objectionable material” which stalled its release briefly, the film was later cleared and opened in theatres across the country.

Ban on film: LHC asks Punjab govt to decide matter in 15 days

Academy Awards Cannes Film Festival Joyland

