AVN 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
BAFL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
EPCL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
OGDC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.93%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.26%)
TELE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
TPLP 14.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.99%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,834 Increased By 35.4 (0.93%)
BR30 13,766 Increased By 196.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 38,801 Increased By 357.7 (0.93%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.2 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher as dollar weakens; traders await US data

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 11:04am
Follow us

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,935.69 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,936.00. The dollar index dipped 0.2%.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more affordable for many buyers. Investors are now focused on the US fourth quarter GDP growth estimates due on Thursday.

“Any signs of a weaker US economy will be taken as a reason for the Fed to tighten less aggressively, and that could support gold, which would also take in safe haven flows,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

“Disappointing numbers likely to help gold climb above $1,960, but might not break through $2,000 in its first attempt, given the significance of the number.”

Gold eases as dollar ticks up

Traders are mostly pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) rate hike by the Fed at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting, after slowing its pace to 50 bps in December, following four straight 75-bp hikes.

Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

On the physical front, India is expected to slash the import duty on gold, which could lift retail sales by making the metal cheaper ahead of peak demand season in the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer. Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $23.54 per ounce.

Silver is used in photovoltaic applications including solar panels.

With the Chinese economy reopening and less disruption from COVID, it could support a consecutive year of record photovoltaic silver demand, analysts at Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.

Platinum rose 0.8% at $1,054.88, and palladium inched up 0.6% to $1,713.88.

Also read

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion gold rate Indian gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges higher as dollar weakens; traders await US data

Intra-day update: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Policy rate hike unlikely to appease IMF: economists

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 550 points

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Read more stories