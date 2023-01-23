AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as dollar ticks up

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 08:07am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,928.06 per ounce by 1:49 p.m. ET (1849 GMT), after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier in the session. Prices are up 0.4% so far this week.

US gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,928.2.

“The US dollar is finding some form of stability and in turn we could see gold prices heading lower into next week,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The dollar was steady against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

However, recent weak US economic readings and hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers fuelled worries over a global slowdown and prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal.

Commentary from Fed officials has pointed to a terminal rate above 5%, but traders still bet on rates peaking at 4.9% by June and see a 93.7% chance for a 25-basis-point rate hike in February.

Gold tends to gain when rate hike expectations recede, because lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

While there has been an accumulation of gold by various central banks and agencies, gold ETFs held by individuals have been decreasing. Were ETF buying to return, that would limit any overbought dip in the metal, said Caesar Bryan, portfolio manager of the Gabelli Gold Fund.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $23.90 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.8% to $1,040.50, while palladium dipped 1.7% to $1,725.04, with both metals en route to a second consecutive weekly fall.

Gold US Federal Reserve Gold Prices Dollar US gold USD US Federal Reserve US Fed interest rate hikes US gold price gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as dollar ticks up

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Read more stories