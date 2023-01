MUMBAI: Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and a depreciation in the rupee currency, but the surge dampened demand in the world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to 57,099 rupees ($699.19) per 10 grams, up nearly 4% so far in 2023.