AVN 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.9%)
BAFL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
DGKC 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.53%)
FCCL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
FFL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
HUBC 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.89%)
MLCF 19.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.69%)
OGDC 81.59 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.94%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.99%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.98%)
TRG 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.35%)
UNITY 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,773 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.62%)
BR30 13,380 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 38,252 Decreased By -156.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,194 Decreased By -29 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges up on softer dollar, Fed slowdown hopes

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 10:57am
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Monday, as a softer dollar and prospects of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve boosted bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,932.12 per ounce, as of 0255 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.3% to $1,934.70.

The dollar index slipped 0.3%, making greenback-priced bullion attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold continues to build nicely to the upside and the current narrative of the Fed having to reduce or stop rate hikes in the next few months is lending support, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Traders expect the US central bank to slow the pace of its rate increases at the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting to 25 basis points, even though some Fed officials have signalled that their battle against inflation is far from over.

The Fed raised rates by 50 bps last month after delivering four straight 75-bp hikes.

Investors tend to prefer gold when rate-hike expectations recede, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Gold prices could trade around current levels in the short term, but will accelerate above $2,000 this year, Bennett said.

Asia gold: China demand slows ahead of holiday; Japan, Singapore cash in on high prices

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed the European Central Bank would be more aggressive than previously thought in its tightening campaign, adding another 50 bps to its deposit rate on Feb. 2, as it continued its fight against rampant inflation.

Market participants are also monitoring the news of rising COVID deaths in top gold consumer China.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $24.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,042.25.

Palladium rose 0.9% to $1,742.58.

Also read

Gold US gold bullion Gold spot rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges up on softer dollar, Fed slowdown hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

Read more stories