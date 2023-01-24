AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance

Incandescent light bulbs: Duties, taxes on import of parts, CBUs may soar

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase duties and taxes on import of parts and Completely Built Units (CBUs) of incandescent light bulbs aimed at discouraging manufacture of incandescent bulbs, sources close to Secretary Industries told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Federal Minister for Industries and Production and convened to discuss measures to deal with fans, bulbs and geysers. The minister communicated the Prime Minister’s intention for the indigenization of domestic energy-efficient electric appliances in order to conserve energy in an energy-scarce country.

The Minister while appreciating the standards introduced by National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) on five highly energy-consuming electric appliances, ie, fans, LED lights/bulbs, geysers, electric motors, refrigerators and air conditioners, emphasized the need to introduce standards for other sectors of electric appliances as well.

To clarify certain aspects of energy conservations, Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority made the presentation on fans, bulbs and geysers.

The manufacturers of electric/gas appliances shared their views with the participants of the meeting. The pros and cons of introducing electric efficient appliances by the CEO, EDB were deliberated upon in detail with all stakeholders.

The Secretary, Industries and Production, in light of the discussion held at length with all stakeholders, directed the quarters concerned to adopt the following measures for the conservation of energy at the domestic level: (i) NEECA may finalize and ensure notifying the Minimum Energy/ Performance Standards (MEPS) for manufacturing of only those fans having power factor of less than 80 watts and Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) may notify to have a legal binding on the manufacturers of fans to produce such fans for implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures;(ii) Power Division and NEECA under the ambit of Ministry of Science and Technology may ensure the manufacture of only those electronic devices having utility power factor of above 90%; (iii) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Tariff Commission (NTC) may ensure the increase in duties and taxes on the import of parts and CBU Incandescent light bulbs; (iv) MEPS may be finalized for manufacturing of new energy efficient Geysers by NEECA and may be notified by PSQCA for implementation by all manufacturers of Geysers; and (v) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) may ensure the installation of conical baffles in the Geysers already installed in the households all over the country in lieu of recovering cost through monthly gas bills in easy instalments.

