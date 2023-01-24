Mohsin Naqvi a ‘certified criminal’, alleges Swati

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Azam Swati has alleged that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was a certified criminal; “his appointment was a joke with the nation”.

While addressing the media outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence here on Monday, he further said that he wants to tell the establishment that right now all institutions have become dysfunctional; “it could be revived if was held accountable or our new military leadership ensures all the institutions work under the framework of the law and the Constitution, and this would bring prosperity in the country”.

“Today, the courts and Federal Bureau of Revenue were not functioning while millions of dollars were being smuggled across the borders and the people were not getting justice in the country”.

