AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

Nick Carey Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

China’s Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London’s iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters.

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance and recognising their owner’s interests to help them book activities.

“We need a developed product portfolio. We need to make big investments in terms of the technology and infrastructure,” LEVC Chief Executive Alex Nan said at the taxi maker’s headquarters in Coventry, central England. “Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project.”

LEVC builds a hybrid taxi model that starts at around 66,000 pounds ($81,500), which has a battery providing 64 miles (103km) of range and a petrol range-extender giving it a total range of over 300 miles. The company’s business was hit hard by the pandemic and it laid off 140 staff in October.

Nan said LEVC and Geely would seek to attract other investors to its zero-emission portfolio and would look to partner with other carmakers to develop new technology.

Executives said the size of Geely’s investment would be disclosed later. So far the Chinese group, which took full control of LEVC in 2013, has invested 500 million pounds in it.

“Geely fully supports the new transition strategy laid out by LEVC’s board and executive team,” Geely said in a statement.

In 2021, Geely launched a 2 billion pound investment in another unit, niche British luxury sports carmaker Lotus, to massively expand production of its sports cars and build high-end SUVs and sedans in Britain and China. Geely is following a similar path in its plans to grow LEVC, executives said.

Britain’s EV ambitions were dealt a blow last week when startup Britishvolt, which had planned to build a major battery factory in northeast England, filed for administration.

“We need to make sure the UK environment as a whole is competitive and has its position on the world stage,” said LEVC managing director Chris Allen.

Geely owns multiple brands including Volvo and - via a joint venture with Volvo - Polestar. Zeekr, another brand in the group, filed for a US initial public offering last month. As such, Geely faces a complexity that larger EV makers BYD and Tesla have avoided.

Allen said LEVC was exploring a range of commercial and passenger car models on a common electric platform. It can lean on other group brands that already have EVs to “move forward in a fast, agile way”.

The company already uses an infotainment system and software developed by Volvo and a steering wheel from the Swedish carmaker, allowing it to cut costs, Allen said.

“There’s nothing we couldn’t deliver in a very short time period if we needed to, but it’s just a question of timing,” he said, adding LEVC could easily have a full range of EVs on the road within five years.

“But in two years the industry going to be ready, is the charging infrastructure going to be there, is consumer confidence going to be there?”

LEVC currently has the capacity to build 3,000 taxis a year running on a single shift at its Coventry factory. Allen said that could easily be increased to 20,000 and the plant had room to expand. It could also lean on production in China as Lotus has, Allen said. A major car plant produces on average around 300,000 vehicles per year.

“There’s a huge amount of value in our product that hasn’t ever really been maximised,” Allen said. “This is about growing LEVC into a much more recognizable brand on a global scale and expanding our product offering into as many spaces as we can.”—Reuters

Geely London black cabs LEVC Alex Nan

Nick Carey

Comments

1000 characters

Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories