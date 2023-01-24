Imran’s narrative based on lies: Rana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that Imran Khan was spreading a false narrative by portraying himself as a savior by trapping the country in a quagmire of problems.

Talking to a private media channel the minister said that Maryam Nawaz will depart for Dubai on January 27 and arrive in Lahore on the 28th. Regarding the reception for Maryam Nawaz, he said no call was made at the party level regarding the reception for Maryam on her return.

“If the local MPAs and MNAs from Lahore want to gather on their own, there is no prohibition,” he added. The grand reception program was reserved for Nawaz Sharif’s return, and there will be an exemplary reception, he will return very soon, he added.

When asked if Nawaz Sharif was aware of the power outage, he responded that he was certainly aware of the situation. Nawaz Sharif has spoken to the Prime Minister and the Energy Minister and was briefed on the matter. He added that most places have had their electricity restored, and that the remaining few will do so in the next five to six hours.