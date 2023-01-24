Passenger held for carrying excessive foreign currency

KARACHI: The Customs officials on Monday recovered substantial quantity of foreign currency from a passenger, departing to Saudi Arabia from Karachi.

According to the details, the Customs staff at the international departure of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) intercepted a passenger named Hasan Gul who was traveling to Saudi Arabia from Karachi.

On his refusal to have any contraband goods or foreign currency beyond the limit, the staff checked his luggage and recovered 100,000 Saudi Riyals which is equivalent to 27,000 US dollars from the possession.

Consequent upon recovery, a case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

