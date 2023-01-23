Latvia tells Russian ambassador to leave

RIGA: Latvia on Monday said it had decided to downgrade its diplomatic representation in Russia and had asked the Russian ambassador to leave, hours after a similar move by fellow Baltic state Estonia.

"The ambassador of Russia shall leave by 24 February 2023," Latvia's foreign ministry said in a statement, attributing the decision to Russaia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and as a gesture of solidarity with Estonia and Lithuania.