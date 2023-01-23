AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for Australian Open title hopes

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:25pm
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic said playing without pain for the first time at this year’s Australian Open on Monday had given him the belief that his hamstring would hold out in his hunt for a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 22nd major to match Rafa Nadal.

The Serbian fourth seed, who sustained the injury en route to the Adelaide International 1 title earlier this month and has been managing the problem, mowed down Australian Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

“A week ago I didn’t really think about the title, I just thought about being in a good enough condition to play the next match. Tonight, the way I played, the way I felt gives me reason to believe I can go all the way,” Djokovic told reporters.

“I mean, I always believe I can go all the way in terms of my tennis. But the way my leg felt before tonight wasn’t giving me too many hopes, so to say, for the entire tournament, to go all the way through.”

Djokovic looked hampered by the problem in previous matches and described Monday’s win over De Minaur as his best match of the year but he conceded later that it had been tiring to get himself ready for matches.

‘Disgrace’ if Djokovic not allowed to enter US and compete, says Haas

“We take it day by day. We do a lot of things actually. It’s been exhausting to be involved in a lot of different treatments and machines and stuff that we do,” Djokovic told reporters.

“At the same time it was necessary… in order to get myself in a condition to play. So I’m really glad my body has responded really well.

“Tonight I didn’t feel any pain. I moved as well as I have the whole tournament. It means we’re progressing in the right direction.”

Djokovic said he would not celebrate too early as he did not know how his body would respond for his next encounter, against Russian Andrey Rublev.

He explained that his injury meant certain movement had been affected in his previous matches.

“Particularly the extreme movements on the court, change of directions and so forth. Maybe people who were watching me play don’t maybe get that idea. For me as a player, being on the court, I can feel the difference,” Djokovic said.

“I guess you have to accept and deal with the fact that you have a certain amount of the pain, which isn’t an issue for me. The biggest issue was the unpredictability of what the next quick move can cause.

“That’s what was my biggest concern because that’s how I got injured actually before the tournament started. So those quick change of directions and movements have been in the first couple of matches tough for me. But tonight, no problem at all.”

Novak Djokovic tennis Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for Australian Open title hopes

Power breakdown: Energy minister hopes electricity will be restored tonight

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

JS Global Capital's board gives go-ahead to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Oil prices rise further on stronger China outlook

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Read more stories