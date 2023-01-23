AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
BAFL 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
EPCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
FCCL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.13%)
MLCF 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.2%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.09%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.28%)
TRG 100.26 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.21%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Businesses see lower odds US in or entering recession, NABE says

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 03:12pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.

Approximately 53% of those polled by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) said they had a more than-even expectation the United States would enter a recession over the next 12 months, while 3% indicated they thought the country was already in one.

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

In the NABE’s previous poll released in October, 64% of respondents indicated that the US economy was either already in a recession or had a more-than-even likelihood of entering one in the next 12 months.

A total of 60 NABE members who work for private-sector firms or industry trade associations responded to the latest survey, which was conducted from Jan. 4-11.

The poll also showed respondents expected inflation to ease within their companies and industries, with a forward-looking gauge for prices charged falling by 10 percentage points since the last survey to the lowest reading since October 2020.

US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting as it nears a stopping point in its hiking cycle now that high inflation is on the wane.

The US central bank raised rates last year at the fastest pace since the early 1980s in a bid to quell inflation that was running at 40-year highs.

Inflation, based on the Fed’s preferred measure, is still nearly three times the central bank’s 2% target.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

Recent economic data has shown inflation continuing to ebb and consumer and producer prices, profits, and wages all growing more slowly, raising hopes that inflation can be brought to heel without causing a recession.

