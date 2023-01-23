AVN 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 19.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 81.56 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.9%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.18%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.25%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.83%)
TRG 101.30 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.27%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,801 Increased By 4.8 (0.13%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 155 (1.16%)
KSE100 38,428 Increased By 20.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,277 Increased By 54.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two children among 11 burned to death in Thai van crash

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 12:41pm
Follow us

BANGKOK: Eleven people, including two children, burned to death in a passenger van crash in central Thailand over the Lunar New Year holiday, police said Monday.

Traffic accidents are common in the kingdom, which has a notorious road safety record, particularly during busy public holidays.

The van carrying 12 people was travelling from northeastern Amnat Charoen province to Bangkok when it veered off the highway in central Nakhon Ratchasima province Saturday night, said Police Colonel Yingyos Poldej.

Yingyos told AFP that one man had been able to climb out a window, but the other passengers were trapped and died in the blaze.

The survivor, Thanachit Kingkaew, a 20-year-old student, said he was asleep when he was jolted awake after hearing someone scream.

“I woke up and the next thing I know, the van was upside down. I didn’t see what happened,” he said.

“After the crash, the fire started engulfing the whole van starting from the back.”

“I started kicking the windows and managed to crawl through a small hole,” he said.

“Soon after that, the van exploded.”

Nikhom Seaun, a volunteer with a local rescue team, said the van exploded just seconds after it was engulfed in flames.

Thai troops kill 6 alleged drug smugglers near Myanmar border

“It took less than 30 seconds for the fire to consume the whole van,” he said.

“I couldn’t do anything with the fire extinguisher I had. The van then exploded three to four times.”

Yingyos, the police colonel, said the van used both fuel and compressed gas but initial reports found the gas tank had not leaked.

“We think that the fire was caused by the fuel,” he said, adding they were still investigating what caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Thailand Lunar New Year holidays

Comments

1000 characters

Two children among 11 burned to death in Thai van crash

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce policy rate today

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Read more stories