Punjab and KP assemblies: Nawaz to announce date of return after election schedule: PML-N

LAHORE : Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would announce the date of his return to the country after the election schedule for two provincial Assembles, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, would be finalized.

While talking to the media at Model Town here on Sunday, he said: “We are going into elections amidst innumerable crises, including the financial challenges, facing the country.” He said that PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who’s chief organizer of the party, would return to Pakistan on January 28.

The minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government was making all-out efforts to improve the economy and streamline the system for better governance, adding that the PML-N was taking tough decisions in the large interest of the country.

Mian Javed Latif said his party had rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting interests of the state and it would never allow anyone to cause any harm to the country or its institutions. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was exploiting his supporters and wasting the time of the nation, adding that Imran Khan and his party was responsible for the current economic crisis as they did nothing for welfare of people and country’s betterment.

In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan damaged the economic sector due to his weak policies.

In response to another question , the federal minister vowed that the solutions to all problems being faced by the country lies in following the Constitution and law.

