Pakistan

Balochistan CM flays desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in strong terms, condemned the incident of the burning of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

“The politician from Sweden has hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims by doing this condemnable act,” he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said freedom of speech does not mean that you insult the holy book of any religion.

“We have been raising our voice against Islamophobia in the West. “We will continue raising this issue at the international level so that the person involved in the incident can be brought to justice.

Sweden Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Muslims Holy Quran

