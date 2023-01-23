RTO Peshawar intensifies operations against sales tax evaders

PESHAWAR: The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the mobile squads to pace up operations against sales tax evaders. For this purpose, check posts are also being established at different points in Peshawar and adjacent districts under the section AOD of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The mobile squads successfully seized goods and vehicles carrying these goods, said in a press release issued here. The seized goods include 88,000 kg of steel valuing Rs 12,591,850/-, 55,399kgs of ghee valuing Rs 21,397,604/-, 13000-meter cloth valuing 112,500 and 55 cartons of shoes valuing Rs 500,940/-.The goods were being supplied from the manufacturing undertakings established in the erstwhile - FATA/PATA areas and sales tax liability was not paid off.

The total revenue involved is Rs 5,702,154; this includes sales tax and penalty on the goods amounting to Rs 2,021,920/- on steel, Rs 3,580,234/- on ghee, and Rs 50,000/- on shoes and cloth each. Furthermore, 24 vehicles were seized in the process of which 19 were released after payment of due tax and penalty.

The Chief Commissioner Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui warned the manufacturing units located in the newly merged areas to collect sales tax and pay the same thereof according to the law; otherwise, strict action will be taken against the evaders.

