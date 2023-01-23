AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RTO Peshawar intensifies operations against sales tax evaders

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the mobile squads to pace up operations against sales tax evaders. For this purpose, check posts are also being established at different points in Peshawar and adjacent districts under the section AOD of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The mobile squads successfully seized goods and vehicles carrying these goods, said in a press release issued here. The seized goods include 88,000 kg of steel valuing Rs 12,591,850/-, 55,399kgs of ghee valuing Rs 21,397,604/-, 13000-meter cloth valuing 112,500 and 55 cartons of shoes valuing Rs 500,940/-.The goods were being supplied from the manufacturing undertakings established in the erstwhile - FATA/PATA areas and sales tax liability was not paid off.

The total revenue involved is Rs 5,702,154; this includes sales tax and penalty on the goods amounting to Rs 2,021,920/- on steel, Rs 3,580,234/- on ghee, and Rs 50,000/- on shoes and cloth each. Furthermore, 24 vehicles were seized in the process of which 19 were released after payment of due tax and penalty.

The Chief Commissioner Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui warned the manufacturing units located in the newly merged areas to collect sales tax and pay the same thereof according to the law; otherwise, strict action will be taken against the evaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax RTO RTO Peshawar Sales tax evasion sales tax evaders

Comments

1000 characters

RTO Peshawar intensifies operations against sales tax evaders

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories