Jan 23, 2023
PCMEA calls for opening of LCs on priority basis

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that LCs (Letters of Credit) of raw materials and other products for export manufacturing, should be opened on a priority basis and their containers should also be cleared.

He expressed these views while briefing a meeting of the association on his return home after participating in an international exhibition held in Germany. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute Pervaiz Hanif, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major Akhtar Nazir (Retd), Shahid Hasan, Ejazur Rehman, Muhammad Akbar Malik and others participated in the meeting.

He said, there would be further reduction in the volume of exports if appropriate measures were not taken at the earliest. He said that participation in the ‘Domotax’ exhibition held in Germany was very successful and it was hoped that it would have a positive impact on the hand-woven carpet industry of Pakistan.

Usman Ashraf also informed the participants of the meeting about the appreciation received by Pakistani products in the “Domotax” exhibition and the meetings with the foreign delegates.

He said that with the further support of government, such international exhibitions could be proved more fruitful, adding that PCMEA would forward suggestions to the government in this regard.

The meeting expressed concern over the non-opening of LCs and said that the shortage of imported chemicals used in the manufacture of carpets was affecting foreign orders.

Usman Ashraf appealed to the government that the LCs of perishable raw materials and other products for export manufacturing should be opened on a priority basis and authorities concerned should be directed to clear the containers as soon as possible.

