Jan 23, 2023
Poland slams ‘unacceptable’ German stance on Leopard tanks

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 07:25am
WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister on Sunday lashed out at Germany’s decision not to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, branding the country’s stance “unacceptable”.

Berlin has been hesitant to send the heavy-duty tanks or allow other nations to transfer them to Kyiv.

“Germany’s attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the PAP agency.

“Russian bombs are wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities. Civilian targets are being attacked, women and children are being murdered”. On Friday, around 50 countries agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.

But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said despite heightened expectations, “we still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank.”

