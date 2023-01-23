AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Chinese firms set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
BENGALURU: Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, China’s large and mid-cap companies’ profits are seen rising 16.2% in 2023, the fastest growth since 2017. The analysis is based on 1,164 companies with a market capitalisation of at least $1 billion.

Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID policy and Beijing pledged additional policy support to boost the ailing domestic economy.

Herald van der Linde, head of the equity strategy at HSBC, said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and support from the property market would boost the outlook for consumer and travel-related sectors in mainland China.

The Reuters analysis showed utilities, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors are expected to lead growth with their estimated profit growth of 34.5%, 33.5% and 27.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the tech sector is expected to see earnings growth of 27% compared with 9.4% in 2022 while the property sector would witness 9.4% higher profits after a 4.9% drop last year.

E-commerce company JD.com and technology infrastructure and marketing platforms provider Alibaba Group are expected to report profit growth of 28.8% and 18.3%, respectively.

Profits of tech giant Tencent Holdings are expected to rise about 19% this year after a slump in 2022.

China’s video game regulator lifted many curbs for the industry and granted multiple publishing licences to Tencent’s games for domestic release last month.

China Refinitiv data Chinese firms Covid

