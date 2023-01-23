HIFY23 football exports soar 53.58pc to $120.89m YoY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Football exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 53.58 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to December 22, footballs worth $120,893,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$63,671,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Sports goods increased by 27.40 percent, worth $208,674,000 as compared to exports of $163,797,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.33 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $50,077,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $47,544,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports decreased by 0.45 percent, worth US$37,704,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$37,536,000 during the same period of last year.