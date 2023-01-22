‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal against the SC Registrar Office objections on a petition seeking directions for a probe to find out the truth about the letter regarding “international conspiracy,” on January 24.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear the appeal against the SC Registrar objections on senior advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta in the chambers on Tuesday.

Zulfiqar Ahmed in March last year had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of Constitution, and cited the federation through Law and Justice Division secretary as respondent.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on 27th March, 2022 while addressing a public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, coalition of political parties, which are in the government now believe that the former premier used the letter as an excuse to woo the government’s allies and PTI dissidents in the face of the no-confidence motion against him.

The petitioner stated that an “extraordinary situation” had caused a law and order situation in the country by causing hatred against friendly countries. He added that the situation required immediate steps to ease the “mental agony” of common Pakistanis caused by this development.

The petitioner prayed that the respondent may be directed to deliver the ‘letter’ to the concerned civil and military authorities to investigate this threat/letter. The PTI government on March 30 said that it intended to take the issue to the apex court, and claimed that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was a part of the conspiracy.

