AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal against the SC Registrar Office objections on a petition seeking directions for a probe to find out the truth about the letter regarding “international conspiracy,” on January 24.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will hear the appeal against the SC Registrar objections on senior advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta in the chambers on Tuesday.

Zulfiqar Ahmed in March last year had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of Constitution, and cited the federation through Law and Justice Division secretary as respondent.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on 27th March, 2022 while addressing a public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

No one ready to give funds to Pakistan, asserts IK

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, coalition of political parties, which are in the government now believe that the former premier used the letter as an excuse to woo the government’s allies and PTI dissidents in the face of the no-confidence motion against him.

The petitioner stated that an “extraordinary situation” had caused a law and order situation in the country by causing hatred against friendly countries. He added that the situation required immediate steps to ease the “mental agony” of common Pakistanis caused by this development.

The petitioner prayed that the respondent may be directed to deliver the ‘letter’ to the concerned civil and military authorities to investigate this threat/letter. The PTI government on March 30 said that it intended to take the issue to the apex court, and claimed that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was a part of the conspiracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Supreme Court (SC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta Sardar Tariq Masood conspiracy’ letter

Comments

1000 characters

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Negative growth of 66.73pc YoY: H1 mobile phones import stands at $362.862m

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Identification of accused by witnesses: LHC issues guideline

Read more stories