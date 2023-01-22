General elections in October, says minister

JAMSHORO: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday the general elections would be held in October this year after completion of the population census and subsequent delimitation of the constituencies.

He announced this while talking to media at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro. He said the census results would be published by April 30.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif would return Pakistan to lead the party’s electoral campaign in the next general elections.

On the other hand, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is exerting pressure on the government for early elections in the country as it claimed the PDM had damaged the national economy and caused skyrocketing inflation in the country.