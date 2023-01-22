Karachi LG polls: JI, PTI form joint body to tally result sheets

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday constituted a joint committee to tally Form-11s — polling station result forms and ‘rigging’ in some UCs in Karachi LG polls, which will present a report in a week.

The committee will consist of four members, two each from both the parties.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman visited the PTI’s Secretariat, where he held a meeting with Ali Zaidi and other party leaders.

“The results should be in line with the Form-11s because it bears the presiding officer signature,” Zaidi told a joint news conference, saying that the issue will be raised at every constitutional forum.

“This committee will work out all aspects of the issue in a week, which will follow another meeting of both parties,” he said.

Naeem said that his party had compromised on holding procedure of the local government polls, despite “strong” reservations.

He claimed that his party is in a strong position to field its mayor in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023