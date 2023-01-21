AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Failure to cut debt burden of some countries could hamper growth, spark conflict: Yellen

Reuters Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 22, 2023 12:07am
Follow us

DAKAR: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday underscored the urgent need to reduce the debt burden of heavily indebted countries, warning that failure to do so would set back development in poor countries and couldlead to more war, fragility and conflict.

Yellen told reporters traveling with her in Africa that she and other U.S. officials had gone through "many details of this debt overhang situation" during her meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Tuesday.

She said she believed Chinese officials understood theimperative to reduce the debts of some of these countries, but declined to forecast what China would ultimately do, and when.

Yellen, long critical of the pace of China's efforts on debt treatments for Zambia and other countries, on Friday called again for China and other countries to provide "timely,""comprehensive" and "meaningful debt relief to help countriesregain their footing."

Yellen said U.S. officials expressed specific concern about Zambia, whose debt restructuring effort under the Group of 20 Common Framework has taken much longer to resolve than expected. Yellen will visit Zambia next week.

"It's important for the entire world that we not allow low-income countries to slide into economic disorder," Yellen said, noting that the goal of raising living standards in Africa enjoyed bipartisan support in the United States.

US, Africa histories ‘intimately connected’ by slavery: Yellen

Failure to act would result in negative spillovers, including conflict, fragility, war, terrorism and migration, she said, sucking up resources that would hamper a country's ability to grow and move forward, Yellen said.

"Unless it can get that burden at least partially off its back ... it's just hampered indefinitely in terms of what it's able to do and achieve for its citizens," she said. Partial debt reductions would allow a country to invest and grow and pay back some of the reduced debt, she said.

Lenders would get less if a country "falls into economic chaos" than if it can invest and grow, she said.

"I definitely think they get what the problem is, and that there needs to be a solution," she said of her discussions with officials from China, which is now the world's largest bilateral creditor. "Our counterparts are sophisticated economics officials who can listen to a reasoned argument and understand."

U.S. officials also discussed with their Chinese counterparts Washington does not agree that multilateral development banks should not have to take a haircut along with sovereign lenders - an argument Beijing often raises.

"That needs to be worked through, but we have counterparts who we are able to talk to in a reasonable way and work throughour differences. And I hope that out of that process that some progress will come, But I do I don't have a forecast for you."

US Janet Yellen U.S. Treasury debt

Comments

1000 characters

Failure to cut debt burden of some countries could hamper growth, spark conflict: Yellen

Dar directs committee to finalise action plan for settlement of circular debt

Money-laundering case: FIA clears Suleman Shehbaz over ‘no evidence’

Azam Khan takes oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker CM

Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

Another cold wave to grip Sindh from Sunday: PMD

Brazil's Lula fires army chief: media

Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population

Read more stories