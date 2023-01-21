AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Telecom operators asked to complete transition to IPv6

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has instructed all telecom operators and internet service providers to complete their transition to IPv6 technology, the latest version of the internet protocol (IP), at the earliest with a focus on innovation and digitalisation.

IPv6, or Internet Protocol version 6, is used to identify devices on a network and route traffic between them. It offers several advantages over its predecessor, IPv4, including a much larger pool of IP addresses for paving the way to facilitate consumers to control home appliances through mobile phones, using Internet of Things (IoT). The transition to IPv6 is critical to support the rollout of new technologies such as IoT and 5G.

The PTA has remained engaged with its licensees for this transition from IPv4 to IPv6 and arranged several capacity-building activities through Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Internet Society (ISOC).

At the instructions of the PTA, mobile operators have enabled IPv6 option for end users. However, due to privacy reasons, the users have to change network options themselves from IPv4 to IPv6.

Smartphone users can enable IPv6 on their handsets using the method mentioned at PTA website: (https://pta.gov.pk/assets/media/ipv6graphic10012023.jpg). Fixed broadband users can also get it configured through their respective service providers. In case of any difficulty, users can contact their operators/service providers for further assistance.

