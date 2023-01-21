Tariq Cheema becomes PML-Q’s parliamentary leader in NA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has removed Moonis Elahi as the Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema has been named as parliamentary leader of PML-Q in the national assembly.

Majority of the members of the party’s parliamentary party in National Assembly have reposed confidence in him. Tariq Bashir Cheema will be responsible for executing the party directions.

