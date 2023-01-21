Skill development initiative: SU to set up software house for IT-related courses

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University management has decided to establish a software house in a bid to start various productions and IT-related skill development courses to provide immediate employment to the youth on the internet under the spirit of community service.

The decision was taken at an important meeting of computer, software and IT expert teachers. The meeting was chaired by the Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Friday.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati and PhD holder teachers of Computer Science, Software Engineering and Information Technology were also present.

The meeting was informed that in view of the current challenges and testing times, it was the need of the hour to increase varsity’s financial resources by launching various projects so that the university could benefit in the days to come.

The VC said that there was no shortage of highly qualified and trained people in Sindh University; with their help, a lot of money could be earned by establishing a software house as he said the field of information technology was wide for earning point of view.

He said that two more PhD teachers will be added in the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) to hunt different projects from Sindh as well as federal HEC.

He said that proposals should be submitted to the Higher Education Commission and Sindh government to get more and more projects, while the students of the third year and the final year should also be included in the projects.

The house unanimously decided to establish a software house in the varsity, which will be registered regularly in the relevant forum and the products will be produced and sold in the market at a professional level.

The meeting also agreed that skill development courses in IT and computer fields will be conducted to help the SU students and other youth of the province get employment through the internet, which was termed as the spirit of community service.

Dr Kalhoro said the proposed software house will work under the supervision of Sindh University's Technology Incubation Center.

It was decided in the meeting that there will be another follow-up meeting after 15 days, in which progress will be made in relation to the establishment of a software house and initiation of skill development courses.

