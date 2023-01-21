Punjab CM approves promotions of two senior prisons officers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved promotions of two Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of the Punjab Prisons to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

According to details, the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) had moved a summary to the Punjab Home Department, the administrative body of the Punjab Prisons, for the consideration of the Punjab chief minister for the promotion of two AIGs (prisons) to the rank of DIGs.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Selection Board-I carried out interviews of Deputy Commandant of the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College, Sahiwal, Qazi Muhammad Aslam and DIG Prisons Lahore region Naveed Rauf.

Sources said that both the senior officers had been working on shoulder promotions aka own pay scale (OPS) basis for a considerable period of time. They were in BS-19 grade.

The sources said as both the officers have now been promoted to the rank of BS-20; it would create space for officers awaiting promotions as the department is facing an acute shortage of the force due to the absence of a coordinated promotion channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023