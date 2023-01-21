Poor monitoring of TTS: FBR suspends supervisory staff at sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the supervisory staff deputed for monitoring at the sugar mills at Jhang, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and Faisalabad for committing negligence and allowing clearance of sugar bags without affixing stamps under the track and trace system (TTS).

The FBR has deputed special vigilance teams, comprising senior tax officials, to monitor the clearance of the sugar bags from sugar mills to seize such bags, which were cleared without affixation of tax stamps/ unique identification marking (UIMs) under the TTS.

In this connection, the FBR is strictly monitoring the sugar mills to ensure that the tax stamps are affixed before clearance of the sugar from the mill's premises.

The enforcement wing of the FBR has seized the sugar bags from mills located in Sargodha, Mithi, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

The FBR is also seizing the sugar bags from warehouses and premises of dealers, which were cleared without affixation of tax stamps.

Under the counter-tax evasion operation, the FBR's special vigilance teams would seize sugar bags, which were found without affixation of tax stamps from mills/ warehouses.

