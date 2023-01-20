AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
American players pushing each other to improve, says Gauff

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 05:54pm
Coco Gauff said the camaraderie and desire among American players to improve collectively is the driving force behind their impressive showing at this year’s Australian Open.

U.S. players appear to have carried their form from their victory in the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament earlier this month into the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

Gauff, who beat compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2 on Friday, is among a number of American women to have made it to the third round, but Danielle Collins and Madison Keys were eliminated.

The country’s hopes have also been rekindled in the men’s singles draw, with eight players in the third round, though Mackenzie McDonald lost to Yoshihito Nishioka and Frances Tiafoe was eliminated by Karen Khachanov.

No male U.S. player has captured a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

Gauff edges Raducanu in titanic tussle at Australian Open

“I definitely think on the men’s side they’re thriving really. It’s like eight people in the round of 32 I saw. I think it’s incredible,” Gauff told reporters on Friday.

“That would be pretty cool if an American woman and guy could win the same slam. I definitely think the guys are feeling it. I think it really comes from, not the women, but the same dynamic, where everybody is doing well, so it makes you want to do well.

“We’re all not competing with each other, but pushing each other. I think that’s what the men are having… I’m pretty sure all the American guys get along, at least that’s what I think.”

Gauff added that the men’s and women’s players had forged a strong relationship that extended beyond tennis.

“I always look forward to the joint events,” Gauff said.

“When they’re playing, I look at the draw and I’m happy they’re in the draw. We went mini golfing the other night. It’s something I want to do more at more tournaments especially.”

Gauff next faces Latvian Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday.

