Russia’s Putin discusses ‘special military operation’ with Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Moscow’s “special military operation” with his Security Council, state media reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

According to the RIA news agency, the meeting was attended by former president Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as other high-profile officials.

“During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the progress of the special military operation,” RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, using the official term for Moscow’s invasion.

