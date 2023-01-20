AVN 62.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.06%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
DGKC 41.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.64%)
EPCL 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
FCCL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
FFL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.39%)
HUBC 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.58%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.22%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.92%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.09%)
SNGP 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.88%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.5%)
TPLP 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
TRG 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.72%)
UNITY 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Putin discusses ‘special military operation’ with Security Council

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 04:47pm
Follow us

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Moscow’s “special military operation” with his Security Council, state media reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

According to the RIA news agency, the meeting was attended by former president Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as other high-profile officials.

“During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the progress of the special military operation,” RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, using the official term for Moscow’s invasion.

Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

Vladimir Putin Sergei Lavrov Sergei Shoigu Security Council

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Putin discusses ‘special military operation’ with Security Council

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 8 injured

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 500 points in intra-day trading

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

Russia says relations with US are at all-time low

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Read more stories